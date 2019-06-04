Indomitable Lion’s new kit, “Le Coq Sportif” will be officially unveiled Friday in France

The Cameroon Football Federation, FECAFOOT and the management of Le Coq Sportif kit will Friday June 7, 2019 sign their contract of partnership in a ceremony that will take place Friday June 7, 2019 At Montpellier, France.

The information was made public today June 4 in a communique signed by the President of the Fecafoot, Seidou Mbombo Njoya.

The contract, announced last April 2019 will be initialled for Fecafoot by Seidou Mbombo Njoya, President of the structure, and by Patrick Ouyi, sport marketing Director of Le Coq Sportif.

According to the communique, during the ceremony, Le Coq Sportif that will dress not only the lions as was the case with Puma, but all categories will be unveiled to everybody.

The lionesses will thus be the first to put on the kit during their first match for group stage for the 2019 women’s World cup against Canada on June 10, 2019, in Montpellier.