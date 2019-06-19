Football: Indomitable lions’ new sportswear unveiled in Yaounde

The new outfit of Cameroon’s male team, the indomitable lions was officially presented today in Yaounde.

The unveiling ceremony took place at the Yaounde Hilton hotel in presence of the President of the Cameroon Football Federation, Fecafoot, Seidou Mbombo Njoya, members of the executive committee, representatives of le coq sportif and the press.

The outfit, manufactured in many colours bears the logo of the Fecafoot on the right top, with five stars on it, synonymous to the 5 continental trophies so far won by the indomitable lions, the logo of the coq sportif lies in the middle and a lion stands at the Left to represent Cameroon’s brand name.

Speaking at the ceremony, Seidou Mbombo Njoya disclosed that the final contract between Fecafoot and le coq sportif will be signed in July ending, precising that the Federation received the outfits following a memorandum of understanding signed between both entities.

Meantime, the pre-contract stipulates that le coq sportive will supply all national teams with sports wears for a period of 4 years. Mbombo Njoya disclosed that the terms of the contract are similar to that which Fecafoot had with Puma.

On June 7, 2019, the ladies outfit was unveiled in France for the lionesses to kick start the women’s world cup dressed by le coq sportif.