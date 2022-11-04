Football : Indomitable Lion’s Success Veils Amateurism

Under the reign of President Biya, Cameroon has won five African cups of nations, and taken part in six editions of the World Cup; meanwhile, no nation has won a continental interclub competition.

Two years after the arrival of Paul Biya as president, thanks to his leadership, the cycle of victories of the Indomitable Lions at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) began. Cameroon will hence win 1984, 1988, 2000, 2002, and 2017 AFCON. In the youth categories, the U17s will win the competition in their category in 2003 and 2019.

Furthermore, the U20s were crowned African champions in 1995 while the U23 won the golden medal at the African Games of 1991, 1999, 2003, and 2007 aside from the 2000 Sydney Olympics Games. The Indomitable Lions, taking advantage of the contribution of expatriate players, will also participate in six final stages of the World Cup, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2010, and 2014.

Considered the team’s first supporter, President Paul Biya has always been able to contribute to the growth of Cameroonian football. A strong relationship marked not only by trust but also by the will to win and hoist the national flag higher.

However, football has also known sinful moments as the transition to professionalism in our football since 2012 still has a long way to go. Apart from Coton sport de Garoua, clubs of our national championship do not even have a training ground or a post office box. Not to talk about the necessity of shifting their sports associations into real business companies.

Amateur clubs it should be noted still dream of a training playground, all youth categories team, and a substantial budget… Not being able to achieve such goals, Cameroonian football clubs are struggling to raise themselves on the continental scene.

Instead of the State busy transforming local footballers into “civil servants” by fixing their salaries (100,000 F per player in D1 and 50,000 FCFA in D2), it would have been wiser, for instance, to build modern stadia in major cities of the country (electrified) with a minimum capacity of 5,000 seats which will besides ease football development in the country.

The Far North, North-West, Adamaoua, East, and South regions do not have a stadium meeting CAF standards. Thanks to the 2021 AFCON, Cameroon has acquired new major stadiums (prominently Japoma and Olembé). Unfortunately, as it stands, The country of Paul Biya has not been able to develop an entertainment industry that will keep the stadia alive and they have become white elephants.

Professionalism can not be decreed, it has to be realized. Today, in the football industrialization era, the State seems to have put the cart before the horse. It can simply help FECAFOOT to create an environment that allows football to live from its art.

Since the State has not known or been able to effectively play its role as the regulator, Cameroon is struggling to train talented players, despite the creation by Paul Biya of the National Football Academy (ANAFOOT). At the last Lions gathering in September 2022 in South Korea, 13 of the 26 players called up by Rigobert Song were born or raised overseas. It was a long time ago when Cameroon could land in the World Cup with a squad made up of players born and trained in Cameroon, as was the case during the Spanish World Cup in 1982.