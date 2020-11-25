Football legend Diego Maradona dies aged 60

Published on 25.11.2020 at 18h37 by Ariane Foguem

The death has been announced of Argentina’s Diego Maradona at the age of 60.

The football legend passed away Tuesday November 25 following a heart attack.

Reports say the Albiceleste superstar had a successful surgery on a brain blood clot earlier in November and was to be treated for alcohol dependency while he was recovering from his surgery at his home in Tigre, Argentina.

He finally succumbed to a heart attack.

Diego Maradona was captain when Argentina won the 1986 World Cup, scoring the famous “Hand of God” goal against England in the quarter-finals.

He scored 34 goals in 91 appearances for Argentina, representing them in four World Cups.

During the second half of his career, he struggled with cocaine addiction and was banned for 15 months after testing positive for the drug in 1991.

He retired from professional football in 1997, on his 37th birthday, during his second stint at Argentine giants Boca Juniors.

In 2008, Maradona was appointed head coach of the Argentina’s national team. He left two years after.

At the time of his death, the football legend was in charge of Gimnasia y Esgrima in Argentina’s top flight.