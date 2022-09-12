Football: Lions Exhibit Great Performance In Respective Clubs

Jean Pierre’s Name has his legs on fire. This weekend, he again demonstrated all his offensive potential which will be able to help the national team at the Qatari World Cup in November 2022. His club, the Young Boys of Bern in Switzerland was opposed to Lugano. The yellows and blacks won 3-0 with a double from Jean Pierre Nsame .

In another nearby championship, Karl Toko Ekambi and Ignatius Ganago marked their presence on French soil despite the defeat of their respective clubs. Toko Ekambi eased the pain of Lyon’s loss to Monaco with a magnificent recovery for a net post when Ignatius Ganago opened his scoring counter with Nantes.

Stéphane Bahoken also scored his first goal in the 16th minute in the Turkish league with his new club, Kasimpasa, which is 13th in the standings with six points.