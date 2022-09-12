Sport › Football

Happening now

Football: Lions Exhibit Great Performance In Respective Clubs

Published on 12.09.2022 at 12h49 by Paul Reinhard Wandji

Though some have seen their club lose, several players from the national team’s performance have shaken the nets in their respective championships.

Jean Pierre’s Name has his legs on fire. This weekend, he again demonstrated all his offensive potential which will be able to help the national team at the Qatari World Cup in November 2022. His club, the Young Boys of Bern in Switzerland was opposed to Lugano. The yellows and blacks won 3-0 with a double from Jean Pierre Nsame.

Jean-Pierre Nsame

In another nearby championship, Karl Toko Ekambi and Ignatius Ganago marked their presence on French soil despite the defeat of their respective clubs. Toko Ekambi eased the pain of Lyon’s loss to Monaco with a magnificent recovery for a net post when Ignatius Ganago opened his scoring counter with Nantes.

Karl Toko Ekambi

Ignatius Ganogo

Stéphane Bahoken also scored his first goal in the 16th minute in the Turkish league with his new club, Kasimpasa, which is 13th in the standings with six points.

Stéphane Bahoken

Another point to note for this weekend is the start of the season for Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting who played with Bayern München.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

