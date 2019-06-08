Football: Matches in Ethiopia’s top flight suspended

Matches in Ethiopia’s top tier of league football have been indefinitely suspended over security fears, APA learnt on Saturday.In an urgent session held on Wednesday, Executive Committee of the Ethiopian Football Federation decided to suspend the premier league matches indefinitely.

The federation’s decision followed direct command of the government to suspend the matches after fans of Ethiopia Buna and Mekelle 70 Enderta were engaged in a series of ethnic skirmishes, threatening nationwide security.

One of the matches affected was between Ethiopia Buna and Mekelle 70 Enderta, which was orginally scheduled for Thursday, due to security concerns.

“No matches will be played until lasting solution is reached for the proper conduct of the league,” said the committee in a statement.

The federation plans to hold talks with clubs and stakeholders to find a lasting solution to the situation.