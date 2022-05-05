Football-mercato: CFA F 524 M To Hire Franck Etouga

Age 20, the Cameroonian footballer playing at Asante Kotoko in Ghana is already making headlines. With 18 goals scored in 27 matches this season, he aroused the interest of several top European clubs.

For this season, he is involved in 51% of his team’s goals in the Ghanaian football championship. Franck Mbelle Thierry Etouga is having one of the most decisive seasons in his career.

His stats for a 20-year-old forward are quite impressive. With 18 goals already scored in 27 league matches, he is one of his club’s key players.

Arriving this season (October 2021), he has played 78% of his team’s games and has been a crucial player for Asante Kotolo after beginning 76% of the games he has so far played.

With his 1m80 height, he is a threat to defenders with his capacity to move on the field creating spaces and calls for the ball in depth. Equally, the finesse in his game and an ease in one-on-one duels and his coolness in front of goal has made him a jewel.

His talent however was already displayed during the U-20 Uniffac tournament in 2020 with the lions. His performance during that competition earned him a place in the top eleven of the competition.

Several press organs like footmercato or even sportnews africa present teams like Inter Milan, Atlético Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen among others as possible destinations for the lion.

Already at the training center at Nkufo Academy, Franck Etouga was already a genius. Before joining Fortuna de Mfou in 2020, his tally stood at 61 goals and 31 assists.

With his performances today in the Ghana Premier League, his market value continues to grow. When he received the prize for best player of the month in January, he was already estimated at 163 million CFA F. But today the Ghanaian press values Him at 524 million CFA F.

Franck Etouga is a strength on which Rigobert Song can rely for upcoming Qatari World Cup.