Football: Mukura go top of Rwandan league

Rwanda’s club side Mukura Victory Sports (MVS) are maintaining their lead at the top of the football league table after a 2-1 victory over AS Gasogi, APA can reveal on Wednesday.Mukura moved to 14 points, one point ahead of military side APR FC who are in second place after their 2-0 win over AS Muhanga.

The standings in Rwanda’s Azam Premier league after Match Day 6 are as follows:

1. Mukura VS (14 pts); 2.APR FC (13 pts); 3.Police Fc (11 pts); 4.Etincelles (11 pts);5.Rayon Sports (11 pts); 6.Kiyovu Sports (10 pts); 7. Sunrise (7 pts); 8. Gasogi FC (6 pts);

9. AS Kigali (6 pts); 10. Marines FC ( 5 pts); 11. Bugesera FC (5 pts); 10. AS Muhanga (5 pts); 13. Espoir FC (4 pts); 14. Heroes FC (4 pts); 15. Musanze FC (3 pts); 16. Gicumbi FC (3 pts).

In a related development, Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) managers are taking part in the yearlong first edition of the Executive Football Program for African Football Association Secretary Generals and FIFA Forward Officers whose maiden session was held earlier this week in Dakar, Senegal.

The Football Executive Programme for Africa is initiated by FIFA and the International Centre for Sport Studies (CIES), with the support of Cheikh Anta Diop University in Dakar, it said.

The programme will also provide several intensive practical sessions that will enable executives to benefit from and share knowledge with internationally renowned presenters and experienced professionals, which can then be applied by participants in the day-to-day activities of their associations.