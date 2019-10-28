Football: Rwanda outfit fires coach over poor results

Published on 28.10.2019 at 22h21 by APA News

Rwandan club side, Gicumbi FC has fired coach Ismaili Nduwantare of Burundi on Monday after a poor run of results in the country’s top flight.The club which sit at the bottom of Rwandan league, said former coach Camarade Banamwana would take over with immediate effect.

He would lead the side’s training session this week.

Nduwantare took over as Gicumbi FC’s head coach in July this year, when the club’s first ever relegation from Azam Premier league was all but confirmed.

In last year’s season, Gicumbi FC were on 14th position followed by Kirehe FC and Amagaju FC, two clubs which have been immediately relegated from the top flight.

After a round of five matches, Rwandan military side APR top the standings with 13 points, two ahead of second-placed Mukura and third-placed Police.

Etincelles and defending champions Rayon Sports are fourth and fifth, respectively, both with ten points.

The standings in Rwanda’s Azam Premier league after Match Day 5 are as follows:

1.APR FC (13 pts); 2 Mukura VS (11 pts); 3.Police Fc (11 pts);

4.Etincelles (10 pts);5.Rayon Sports (10 pts); 6.Kiyovu Sports (10

pts); 7. Sunrise (7 pts); 8. Gasogi FC (6 pts); 9. AS Kigali (6 pts),

10. AS Muhanga (5 pts); 11. Marines FC (4 pts); 12. Bugesera FC (4

pts); 13. Espoir FC (4 pts); 14. Heroes FC (4 pts); 15. Musanze FC (3

pts); 16. Gicumbi FC (0 pts)