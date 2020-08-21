Football: Rwandan and Tanzanian clubs postpone friendlies

Rwandan first division side Rayon Sports have postponed all friendlies that were scheduled for this month with Tanzania’s Simba SC and Yanga Sports due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, sport sources confirmed to APA on Friday.The management of Rayon Sports club said that all parties have collectively agreed to postpone the games that were scheduled to be played in Tanzania until further notice.

The two friendly matches were scheduled to be played as part of “warming up” players for the 2020/21 season, the club said in a statement.

Ahead of the two matches, Simba Sports Club of Tanzania had agreed to cater for airline tickets and accommodation for all the Rwandan club’s players while in Tanzania.

Critics of Tanzanian President John Magufuli said he had repeatedly minimized the risks of COVID-19, when he announced in June that God had removed the coronavirus from his country.

The Tanzanian leader also questioned the safety of imported masks, stopped the disinfection of public places, and touted a herbal remedy as a cure for COVID-19, which research has not proved to be effective.

Then on June 9, President Magufuli declared that “corona in our country has been removed by the powers of God.”

Celebrations followed.

Contrary to Tanzania, the Rwandan government announced in May new measures to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Under the new measures, Rwanda’s borders remain closed except for goods and cargo while returning citizens and legal residents are subjected to quarantine at designated locations.

However, all travelers using the Kigali International Airport are required to complete 24 hours in a designated transit hotel while awaiting the results of the second test where a medical service fee of $10 is charged as well as a $50 charged for COVID-19 testing.