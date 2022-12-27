Football: Rwandan club pursues Congolese manager

Rwanda’s military football outfit APR FC is in negotiations to recruit highly-rated Congolese coach Florent Ibengé on a two-year deal next season, the management of the club confirmed on Tuesday.Club chairman Lt Gen Mubarakh Muganga said they have launched a bid for candidates to fill in the position of head coach but give priority to Congolese Florent Ibengé.

“This should be on appointing a competent coach, regardless of nationality,” Lt Gen Muganga said.

The Congolese has been acting as the manager of RS Berkane in the Moroccan first league since last year.

The 60-year-old started off his managerial career in France in 2008 with ES Washquehal and then SC Douai.

In 2012, he had a brief spell in China with Shanghai Shenhua.

But after only five games in charge, he returned to his home country where he had the strenuous task of simultaneously coaching AS Vita Club and the DR Congo national team.

Ibenge guided DR Congo to a third place finish in the 2015 AFCON, while also lifting two Linafoot league titles and one Super Cup.

In 2021, he signed a two-year contract with RS Berkane after having resigned from his position at his home-based Vita Club.