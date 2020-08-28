Football: Rwandan midfielder signs contract extension with Tanzanian club KMC

Rwandan international midfielder Jean Baptiste Mugiraneza has signed a one year contract extension with Tanzanian side KMC, APA can report on Friday.This will keep him at the club until 2021.

The 36-year old who recently retired from Rwanda’s national football team joined KMC on a one-year contract from military side APR FC last year.

Kinondoni Municipal Council Football Club, locally known as KMC, is a new Tanzanian football club based in Kinondoni District in Dar es Salaam.

Mugiraneza earned his first senior national team cap in 2005 as part of the Amavubi team that competed in the 29th edition of the CECAFA Challenge Cup held in Kigali.

In 2009, he was an important member of the Under-20 team that played in the Under-20 CAN that was staged in Kigali the tourna.

He said the tournament’s opening game featuring Rwanda against Mali was one of the best highlights of his career as the hosts beat the West African favourites 1-0.

He scored the only goal of the match and was named man of that match, which won him a Samsung smart phone.