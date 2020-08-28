International › APA

Happening now

Football: Rwandan midfielder signs contract extension with Tanzanian club KMC

Published on 28.08.2020 at 13h21 by APA News

Rwandan international midfielder Jean Baptiste Mugiraneza has signed a one year contract extension with Tanzanian side KMC, APA can report on Friday.This will keep him at the club until 2021.

The 36-year old who recently retired from Rwanda’s national football team joined KMC on a one-year contract from military side APR FC last year.

Kinondoni  Municipal Council Football Club, locally known as KMC, is a  new Tanzanian football club based in Kinondoni District in Dar es  Salaam.

Mugiraneza earned his first senior national team cap in 2005 as part of the Amavubi team that  competed in the 29th edition of the CECAFA Challenge Cup held in Kigali.

In  2009, he was an important member of the Under-20 team that played in the Under-20 CAN that was staged in Kigali the tourna.

He said the tournament’s opening game featuring Rwanda against Mali was one of the best highlights of his career as the hosts beat the West African favourites 1-0.

He scored the only goal of the match and was named man of that match, which won him a Samsung smart phone.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top