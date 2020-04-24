Football: Rwandan side fires Ghanaian striker

Ghanaian striker Michael Sarpong has seen his contact at Rwanda’s first division side Rayon Sports terminated due to what the club called unprofessional behaviour, APA can report from Kigali on Friday.The footballer was fired after accusing the top management of the club for abandoning its players during the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown.

Some of the players, who preferred anonymity because they have been warned not to take the issue to the media, said they have for long been claiming unpaid salaries which has been ignored by the club’s management.

Sarpong apparently entered the bad books of the club after he was quoted as saying that their situation worsened last month when the players who used to rely on match bonuses before the pandemic, were no longer able to cope.

“The club owes us four months in salaries and allowances. Life is very hard for all the players,” said Sarpong.

“We demand to be paid so we can survive during this lockdown” he added.

The Ghanaian helped Rayon Sports to their ninth league title in the 2017/2018 season.