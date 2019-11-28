Football: Rwanda’s Musanze fires coach

Rwanda’s first division side Musanze on Thursday announced the sacking of its Burundian coach Amars Niyongabo over his team’s poor showing this season.Niyongabo is the second Burundian coach fired in two months after his compatriot Ismaili Nduwantare was fired last month by Gicumbi FC after a poor run of results in the country’s top flight.

Musanze also fired the club’s deputy coach Pablo Ndikumana with immediate effect, the statement issued to APA in Kigali said.

After 10 rounds of the Rwanda’s football league,Musanze occupy 12th position with nine points.

The club said in a statement that it is looking for a new coach in Rwanda, to provide a new direction to the team in the Rwanda Premier League.

Sports analysts point out that the firing of the two coaches could be the result of a directive by local administrative officials in the regions where the two clubs are based.

Over 11 football clubs out of 16 clubs in the Azam Football league depend on local government district funding.

In last year’s season, Gicumbi FC were on 14th position followed by Kirehe and Amagaju, two clubs which have been relegated from the top flight.