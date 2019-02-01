Football: Senegal coach gets contract extension

The contract of Senegal’s national football coach Aliou Cisse, has been extended by 30 months, the country’s FA confirmed.Cisse’s assistant, Regis Bogaert and goalkeeper coach Tony Sylva have also been given contract extensions, the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) said in a statement seen by APA on Friday.

Cisse was appointed coach of the Teranga Lions on 4 March, 2015.

“Appreciating positively their partnership and the results obtained over the past four years, the two parties have agreed to continue their collaboration for the next 30 months, ie until 31 August 2021, with a rise in their wages under the auspices of the ministry of Sports” the statement says.

The contracts with the relevant parties were signed last Wednesday.

The FA said the contract renewals are “in line with the new objectives linked to the team’s successful participation in the 2019 and 2021 AfCONs and the 2022 World Cup”.

The Senegalese FA expressed gratitude to President Macky Sall for his “support and special consideration given to local expertise for the first time in the history of our football”.

Nestled in first place in FIFA’s African team rankings, Senegal has set itself lofty goals going into the 32nd African Cup of Nations (AfCON) scheduled for Egypt between 21st June and 19 July, 2019.

For the first time in the history of the AfCON tournament, 24 instead of 16 teams will feature in Africa’s most prestigious football showpiece.