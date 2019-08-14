Football: Tetteh bounces back as Leone Stars coach

The Sierra Leone Football Association has named former Ghanaian football professional Sellas Tetteh, 62, as the coach of the national team, the Leone Stars, a team he coached from 2015 to 2017.Mr Tetteh was selected from a shortlist of 12 applicants that included local and international coaches.

“After a thorough interview process by the Sierra Leone Football Association Head Coach Recruitment Committee and based on scores earned by the various candidates, the Executive Committee of the Football Association wishes to announce to the general public and the football family the appointment of Mr. Sellas Tetteh Teivi as the Head Coach of the National Senior Team (Leone Stars),” SLFA said in a statement on Tuesday.

It added that Coach Tetteh is expected to assume office and take up his duties within the next 48 hours.

Tetteh beat a former Leone Stars coach, Sierra Leonean John Keister, who served in the position in a caretaker capacity.

Also in the contest were coaches from the Netherlands, Serbia, Spain and England.

Tetteh, a former coach of the Ghanaian Under 17 and Under 23 teams, served as Leone Stars coach between 2015 and 17.

He has also coached the Rwandan national side.

His first major assignment in his second stint with the Sierra Leonean side is to prepare the team for the World cup qualifiers 2022.

Sierra Leone is schedule to clash with Liberia in September before a Nations Cup qualifier around November.