Football: “We chose players with characteristics of our interest”- Clarence Seedorf

The Head Coach of the indomitable lions of Cameroon, Clarence Seedorf has disclosed that the choice of the final 23-man squad to represent Cameroon at the 2019 AFCON slated to begin Friday June 21 in Egypt was hinted by the boys’ constant performances.

Clarence Seedorf was speaking today in Yaounde during a press conference he granted at the Mont Febe hotel.

The Head coach came back on some of the reasons that motivated his choices, reasons that were not always welcomed by the press.

Seedorf disclosed that they went in for players who could play different positions and some of those out staged couldn’t do such.

Talking about young local players like Akono who was unfortunately dropped, Seedorf praised his abilities but said he was guilty of some tactical mistakes, reason why he couldn’t be chose.

He however noted that it was an opportunity for Steve to train in Madrid and Doha, highlighting he would be good for future competitions.

On the demand of the press, Seedorf came back on the case Vincent Aboubacar, reiterating that he was diagnosed medical unfit for the first three weeks of the competition and could not be taken along.

Seedorf finally called on every one to trust in his choices, support and gear up for the lions like one man for the continental trophy to come back to Cameroon