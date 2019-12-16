Forbes names Ethiopian President among world’s most powerful women

Published on 16.12.2019 at 21h21 by APA News

Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde has been selected as one of the World’s Most Powerful Women of 2019 by Forbes.The President is the only African woman on the list.

President Sahle-Work Zewde is a role model not only for Ethiopian women but for others all around the world.

A seasoned diplomat and veteran of the United Nations (UN), Sahle-Work became Ethiopia’s first female president in October 2018.

In her first address to the parliament, she promised to be a voice for women and stressed the importance of unity.

President Sahle-Work’s appointment is a tremendously symbolic move for the country, opening the door for gender parity.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been named the world’s most powerful woman for the ninth year running in a wide-ranging list intended to celebrate the 100 most influential females of this year.