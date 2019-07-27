Foreign companies to operate in Ethiopia’s financial sector

Ethiopia’s council of ministers approved a law providing for

foreign nationals of Ethiopian origin to engage in the country’s

financial sector.The council of ministers, in its 72nd regular session on Saturday,

also approved other laws that would amend the existing insurance

companies and microfinance institutions and business laws.

The amendment is needed to allow foreign nationals of Ethiopian

origin to engage in the financial sector in line with the ongoing

wide-ranging reform initiative, according to a statement by the office

of the Prime Minister.

After deliberation and approval of the draft bills developed by the

National Bank of Ethiopia (NBE), the Council sent the bills to the

House of People’s Representatives (Parliament) for endorsement, the

office added.

The Council also discussed the draft bill prepared by office of the

Attorney General to amend the federal prison commission. After the

amendments, it referred the bill to the Parliament for endorsement.

Similarly, the Council passed the draft bills prepared by the Ministry

of Finance to approve loan agreements and sent the bills to the

Parliament for approval.

At the end, members of the Council planted trees as part of the

national greening programme underway across the country.