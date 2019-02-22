Foreign firm to take over Ghana Electricity Coy

The Board of Directors of the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA) in Accra has announced that the Manila Electric Company (Meralco) will take over the operations of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) on Thursday February 27, 2019.A statement issued by the Authority in Accra on Thursday said the Meralco would manage the daily operations of the largest power distributor in the country for a period of 20 years under a concession agreement signed between the government of Ghana and Meralco.

The statement said the concessionaire would inject $580 million into the distribution system of the company in the first five years.

The MiDA Board of Directors statement assured the public of a smooth takeover, following the failure of the company to assume the reigns of the Ghanaian power distributor in February 1, 2019.