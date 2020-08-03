Foreigners under lockdown have till October to leave S/Africa – Minister

South African Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi on Monday gave foreigners, whose visas have expired during the lockdown, until October to leave the country without any penalties.Motsoaledi said that the extension of the visas applied to visitors who entered the country after 15 March – twelve days before the lockdown was announced.

“The directions extend the initial validity period from 31 July to 31 October. This means that lawfully issued visas, which expired during the lockdown, are deemed to be valid until the end of October 2020,” the minister said.

“Holders of such visas are permitted to remain in the country under the conditions of their visas until the end of October,” he said.

He added: “Those wishing to be repatriated to their countries within this period can depart without being declared undesirable people.”

However, the minister said visas of refugees, asylum seekers and holders of special Lesotho permits will have automatic extensions with no application required.

“A holder of a visa or permit must adhere to the terms and conditions of his or her visa and any activity not endorsed on such visa or permit is prohibited,” he warned.

South Africa has been under lockdown since 27 March due to the coronavirus pandemic which has killed over 7,000 people and infected at least half a million patients in the country.