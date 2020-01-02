Former ‘Ambazonia General’, over 80 refugees return from

A former Ambazonia fighter who had taken refuge in Nigeria as well as over 80 Cameroonian refugees in Nigeria have returned home.

Nambere Leonard aka ‘General Nambere’ was received at the Yaounde Nsimalen International Airport on Tuesday December 31, 2019 by the Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji.

He arrived alongside another frontline activist of the ‘Ambazonia struggle’, Success Nkonghoas both men pledged full allegiance to work for the return of peace in the country.

In total, 87 Cameroonians who had taken refuge in Nigeria were received at in Yaounde as the government promised it will work for the return of all Cameroonian refugees in Nigeria.

On his part, ‘General Nambere’ called on all those in the bushes to drop their weapons and return to the Republic.

He expressed belief in a true and frank dialogue as the best means to solve the crisis in the North West and South West Regions and said it foreign intervention is not needed given that it is an internal affair.