Former Botswana leader calls on warring South Sudan parties to reach deal

Former Botswana president and chairperson of the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission on Friday urged South Sudan leaders to put the interest of the nation first by collectively ending conflict in their country.Speaking at the meeting of the High-Level Revitalisation Forum in Ethiopia, Mogae said the resumption of conflict in South Sudan has left immeasurable human costs which continue to rise.

“I am confident that, you can overcome all the outstanding issues, if you put the interest of the country first,” Mogae said.

He said there comes a time “when nothing else should not matter more, than to do what is right.”

“I believe the time is now, for all patriots of South Sudan, to rise to the occasion,” said Mogae.

He added: “We cannot overemphasize the need for you all, to collectively end this conflict and immediately embark on programmes for economic recovery, reforms and development.”

Five years of civil war in South Sudan have resulted in a humanitarian crisis affecting seven million people – more than half of the country’s population – and left them in dire need of aid to survive.

More than four million people have been forced from their homes since fighting began in December 2013.

The war – which started when the country’s President Salva Kiir, implicated his former Vice President Riek Machar in a coup attempt – resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of civilians.