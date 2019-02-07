Former CAF vice president grieves over ban

Published on 07.02.2019 at 16h21 by APA News

Banned former Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi still grieves over his ban

for life by FIFA as he alleges that ‘detractors and enemies’ doled out a staggering $400,000 to sponsor

undercover journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas to ruin his career.According to him, persons, who were anxious to see his back, sponsored the clandestine agenda against him

and his administration.

Nyantakyi, who was once one of the most powerful figures in African football, had been slapped with

a lifetime ban by FIFA for breaking bribery and corruption rules.

The former CAF 1st vice-president was pictured taking $65,000 (£48,000) – a figure which he has consistently

disputed from an undercover reporter.

Speaking for the first time after the ban, the former FIFA council member, also revealed that his own members

plotted against his downfall.

“People at the FA who wanted to see my back sponsored Anas exposé with $400,000 to do what they did,”

he told Net 2 television station in Accra owned by Kennedy Agyapong, the legislator for Assin Central

Constituency in the Central Region, who exposed the picture of the murdered journalist, Ahmed Hussein

Suale on television for the general public.

“Yes, it was $400,000. What he did was sponsored. The so-called investigation,” he said.

Nyantakyi has insisted the footage had been doctored to falsely incriminate him, according to

information published on the official website of the FA, Ghanasoccernet .com on Thursday.

The adjudicatory chamber of FIFA’s ethics committee said the ban for life applied to “all football-related

activities at both national and international level”.