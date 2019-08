Former Cameroon Prime Minister Sadou Hayatou will be laid to rest in his home town Garoua today after passing away weeks ago.

The mortal remains of Sadou Hayatou who passed away at the age of 77 in Switzerland arrived Cameroon on Monday night through the Nsimalen International Airport as authorities paid their last respect to the fallen administrator.

Sadou Hayatou served as Prime Minister of Cameroon between 1991 to 1992.