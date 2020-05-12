Cameroon’s indomitable lions’ former Head coach, Philippe Redon passes away

The dead has been announced of the former Head coach of Cameroon’s men’s football team, Philippe Redon.

According to the family, Philippe Redon died this Tuesday May 12 at the age of 69.

The French technician will be remembered by Cameroonians for leading the indomitable lions to the 1992 African Cup of Nations semi-finals.

During his career as a footballer, Philippe Redon played for Stade Rennais, Red Star, Paris SG, Girondins de Bordeaux, FC Metz, Stade Lavallois, FC Rouen, Papeete, AS Saint-Étienne and US Créteil.

He became a coach at the end of the 1980s. Aside coaching Cameroon’s indomitable lions for one year that is from 1991 to 1992 he coached RC Lens in 1989 and Liberia in the year 2000.