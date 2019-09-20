Former deputy GFA president, 6 others pick forms for president of FA election

The election for the president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), which is slated for October 25, 2019, has attracted many contestants.APA gathered on Friday in Accra that former deputy FA president, George Afriyie, Winfred Osei Palmer, Dr. Tony Aubyn, Fred Papoe, Randy Abbey of Metro TV fame and Kurt Okraku have all picked nomination forms to contest for the vacant position.

The only female contender, who has braced all odds to enter for the competition, is a lawyer, Amanda Clinton of Accra Hearts of Oak, whose entry has been hailed by football fans in Ghana.

The former GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi was dismissed and banned by FIFA last year after the exposure by the ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremyaw Anas and his Tiger Eye group on the rot at the GFA.

Ghana Football is run presently by the FIFA’s Normalisation Committee headed by businessman, Dr. Kofi Amoah, on interim basis until the election of a new FA president.