Former Ethiopian army chief, other TPLF leaders under siege

As Ethiopian Defense Force’s hunt for Tigray People Liberation Front (TPLF) political and military leaders continues, the former Chief of Staff of the Ethiopian Defense Force — Tsadkan Gebretensae — is under siege in a location close to Ethiopia’s prominent monastery, Waldba, a military officer confirmed to APA on Saturday on condition of anonymity.The former army chief and his associates have been accused of initiating the attack on several bases of the northern command in Tigray region of Ethiopian army that forced Prime Minister’s Abiy Ahmed’s government to launch a full-fledged war against defiant TPLF.

Ethiopian Defense Force already made announcements for former chief of staff and two others senior TPLF military and political leaders namely Brigadier General Tadesse Werde and Tsegaye Berhe, one of the top TPLF political leaders who served as president of Tigray region ( and then as Ethiopian Ambassador to Israel).

Retired Chief of Staff Tsadkan Gebretensae played a political neutrality card during the political rancor between TPLF and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government.

According to a report from the Ethiopian government following the attack on Ethiopian Defense Force on November 4, Tsadkan Gebretensae is implicated in the planning and execution of a TPLF military attack on that day.

If Tsadkan (and his two TPLF comrades) declined to surrender, their fate is said to be annihilation.

It is however unclear if the three individuals are alone or if they have guards against TPLF special forces to defend them.