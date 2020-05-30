Former Group Managing Director of NNPC dies at 60

The former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru, has died in Abuja after a brief illness.The Managing Director of the NNPC, Mr. Mele Kyari, announced on Saturday that Baru died late on Friday night.

In a condolence message on Saturday, President Muhammadu Buhari condoled with the family and friends of the former Dr. Baru.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Nigerian President, Mr. Femi Adesina, said on Saturday that Buhari also commiserated with the government and people of Bauchi State, as well as the management and staff of the NNPC over Baru’s death.

The Nigerian leader said that the former GMD worked “very hard” and initiated “reforms in virtually all departments of the corporation”, bringing it up to speed with global trends and best practices.

“President Buhari acknowledges Baru’s contributions to ensuring stability in the oil sector in Nigeria, with a more guaranteed supply and predictable price regime that weakened unscrupulous parallel marketers, especially during festive seasons.

“The President prays that the almighty God will receive the soul of the departed, grant eternal rest, and comfort all who mourn him,” the statement added.

Baru, 60, was the Group Managing Director of the Corporation from July 4th 2016 to July 7th 2019.