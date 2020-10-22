Former Malawi minister jailed over passport scam

Former Malawi home affairs minister Uladi Mussa was Thursday sentenced to six years in prison for alleged involvement in a passport scam.Mussa is accused of abusing office for allegedly aiding foreigners to attain Malawian passports during his time as home affairs ministers between April 2012 and May 2014.

He was jointly charged with former immigration officer David Kwanjana.

High Court judge Chifundo Kachale sentenced Mussa to five years in jail for abuse of public office and another year for neglect of official duties.