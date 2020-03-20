Former Malawi Speaker snubs cabinet appointment

Former Speaker of Malawi’s Parliament, Henry Banda has turned down a ministerial appointment by President Peter Mutharika, according to media reports monitored here on Friday.Banda was appointed Minister of Natural Resources and Mines in a 24-member cabinet announced by Mutharika on Thursday.

The minister-designate however told the privately owned Zodiak Broadcasting Station on Friday that he would not take up the position but refused to give the reasons for the snub.

“I will not take up this offer. A letter on my position for this appointment has been submitted to the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC),” he said.

OPC chief secretary Lloyd Muhara confirmed receiving the letter but could not reveal its contents.

In coming up with the new cabinet, Mutharika had attempted to include members of his Democratic Progressive Party and some opposition parties.

The cabinet announcement comes a few months before Malawi is expected to hold fresh presidential elections following a February 3 court ruling that directed Mutharika to call for polls in 150 days.