Former Nigerian leaders unite to unseat Buhari – PDP

The National Chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Uche Secondus, has said that former presidents and leaders of Nigeria are in unison to effect a change in the leadership of the country in 2019.Secondus stated this at an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party on Thursday in Abuja.

The claim by Secondus cannot be corroborated as only two former Nigerian leaders, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and retired Gen. Ibrahim Babangida had expressed opinions on the need for a new leadership in the country. But the two leaders are not in support of the PDP.

The other surviving Nigerian leaders – Yakubu Gowon, Shehu Shagari, Abdulsalami Abubakar and Ernest Shonekan, have not voiced any opinion on the issue.

Secondus called on members of the party and other political parties to join forces to rescue power from the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

He said that the party was consulting various interest groups and political stakeholders for synergy to enable the party regain power in 2019 elections.

Secondus said that the consultation with the groups was useful and that in coming days, a broader platform would be raised to wrestle power from the APC.

According to him, the PDP has taken it upon itself as the leading opposition party to broaden its scope, open its doors and allow ideas to flow in for a more robust democratic process.

“Our consultations have taken us to meet with various interest groups, who are willing to do business with us. I can report to you that it has been very fruitful.

“We expect in the coming days to have a broader political family, working hard to rescue this democracy and our beloved country from the hands of APC.”

“We, therefore, invite our brothers, sisters, youths and women from other political parties in this platform to join us to rescue our country that is in distress, socially, politically, economically and security-wise,” he said.

On the invasion of the Senate by thugs, he called for the prosecution of those responsible for the act.

He described the incident as ugly and sad, which underscored the fact that the country’s democracy is seriously under threat.

He lamented that herdsmen brazenly invade our homes and farms, rape, maim and kill our people daily and thugs do the same in our parliament and yet there is a government in place.

According to him, this obnoxious development has placed enormous challenge on the main opposition party to the game and quickly rescue this country from the appalling APC administration.

Secondus expressed disbelief on the news credited to President Muhammadu Buhari, who described Nigerian youths as lazy people, and condemned his continued de-marketing of Nigeria each time he travels outside the country.

On his part, Deputy President of the Senate, Chief Ike Ekweremadu, who explained incident at the Senate, said it was not just a coincidence, but a collusion.

According to him, this will send a wrong signal to foreign investors interested in investing in the country.