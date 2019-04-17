Former Peru president hospitalized with high blood pressure

Published on 17.04.2019 at 17h54 by AFP

Former Peru president Pedro Pablo Kuczynski was urgently taken to hospital on Wednesday suffering from high blood pressure, lawmaker Gilbert Violeta said.

Violeta told RPP radio station the 80-year-old was being treated in intensive care.

He is due to have a cardiac catheter fitted to examine his heart.

Kuczynski was arrested last week and was being held under a 10-day preliminary detention until April 20, accused of money laundering.

He is one of four ex-presidents embroiled in various corruption scandals linked to Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht — alongside Ollanta Humala (2011-16) Alan Garcia (1985-90 and 2006-11) and Alejandro Toledo (2001-06).

Garcia died in hospital on Wednesday after shooting himself in the head at his home as police were about to arrest him over the graft investigation.

The public prosecutor accuses Kuczynski of passing laws to favor Odebrecht when he was finance minister during Toledo’s government.