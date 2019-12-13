Former PM Tebboune declared Algeria’s president-elect

Algeria’s former prime minister, Abdelmadjid Tebboune has won the country’s presidential election after garnering 58.15% of the votes cast, the electoral commission chief announced on Friday.Speaking on national television, Mohamed Charfi, declared Tebboune winner of the election with a percentage that prevents a second round.

With a turnout hitting just 40%, the Thursday polls had been rejected by a massive street protest movement that opposed to all those who served former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, 82, ousted in April after decades in office.

Five presidential candidates were vying for the presidential seat. Besides Tebboune, there were ex-tourism minister Abdelkader Bengrine (17,38 %), former prime minister Ali Benflis (10,55 %), former-culture minister Azzedddine Mihoubi (7,26 %), and Abdelaziz Belaid (6,66 %).