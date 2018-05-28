Former President Rawlings apologises to two former Ghanaian leaders

Ghana’s former President Jerry John Rawlings has withdrawn disparaging comments he made about two of his successors, John Agyekum Kufuor and John Dramani Mahama, APA learns here Monday.The former Ghanaian leader described Mr. Kufuor as “evil” and Mr. Mahama as a “rogue”, but he has apologised to the two former presidents, withdrawing his comments to that effect.

A statement issued by his office on Monday said: “The former President has taken due note of concerns raised over certain publications arising out of a meeting he held with a delegation of chiefs and elders from Mepe in the Volta Region last Tuesday.”

“The former President apologises to former Presidents John Agyekum Kufuor and John Dramani Mahama for the choice of words. He deems the words as inappropriate and withdraw them,” the statement concluded.

Mr. Rawlings had called the two ex-presidents corrupt, while addressing chiefs and people of Mepe in the North Tongu Constituency in the Volta Region, when they called on him to officially invite him to the final funeral rites of Mamaga Awusi Sreku II, queen of the Mepe Traditional Area.