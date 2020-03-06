Former Presidents Rawlings, Mahama snub 63rd Independence Day Celebration in Kumasi

Former Ghanaian Presidents John Jerry Rawlings and John Dramani Mahama on Friday were absent at the 63rd Independence Day celebration in Kumasi, the second largest city in Ghana amidst pump and pageantry.The residents were disappointed after all the top dignitaries invited to the occasion, including Otumfo Osei Tutu II, the Ashanti King, former President John Agyekum Kufuor and Dr. Keith Christopher Rowley, Prime Minister of Trinidad Tobago had arrived at the Baba Yara Stadium. They were hoping to see the two former gentlemen of the land but they were conspicuously absent.

It is not clear why the founder of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Rawlings was absent because he honoured the invitation to the recent State of Nation’s Address, which was boycotted by the NDC Members of Parliament.

The NDC again has not come out to explain the reason why Mr. Mahama, the flag bearer of the party for December 7 general elections did not attend the function. It was realized that most of the Minority Members in Parliament were absent.

Thousands of school children, security agencies and identifiable groups marched to mark the 6th March, 2020 celebration.

There was also the display of Ghana’s military might by members of the armed forces of Ghana.

Ghana gained independence from Britain on 6th March, 1957.