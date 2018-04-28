Former Prime Minister weeps for victim of GBHS Kosala massacre

Former Prime Minister, Peter Mafany Musonge, Friday, April 27, 2018, wept for one of the victims of Government Bilingualism High School (GBHS) Kosala gun attack that left the Discipline Master of the school dead.

The President of the National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism in Cameroon was at the Cameroon Baptist Convention (CBC) Hospital Mutengene to visit one of the students whose hand was perforated by bullets as he attempted to defend his Discipline Master from the gunmen.

When the Grand Chancellor of National Order was led into the room where the Upper Sixth Arts student, Titamama Useni, was admitted to, Musonge could not hold back his tears as he saw the young man battling for his life.

Briefing the former Senator about the condition of Titamama, the Medic, who has been attending to the student since he was ferried into the hospital from Kumba, said they have stabilised the students and that he was recuperating.

Speaking to reporters after his visit, the erstwhile Prime Minister said he came to sympathise with the students and to encourage him after the tragedy.

“I also came here to find out about his condition and to encourage the doctors to everything within their powers to safe his life and from what I have seen, the doctors are doing a great job.”

The National Bilingualism Commission President frowned at those who use violence to express their grievances. According to him, there are better ways in which people can bring their plights to the fore without necessarily using violence.

“We have other ways of expressing our grievances and we should also see what the Government is doing or has done and what it plans to do. Though it requires a bit of patience, we don’t need to be violent. We don’t also need to stop our children from going to school because when you have a good education, life will better for them tomorrow,” he said.

Before leaving Useni, Musonge handed over an envelope to him, to help him settle his medical bills.

It will be recalled that on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, gunmen stormed GHBS Kosala in Kumba II Sub-division of the Southwest Region and shot the Discipline Master of the school, Thomas Ashu Ngongho, to death and wounded Useni.