Former Real Madrid coach in strong contention for Indomitable Lions’ job

Welshman John Toshack is said to be in line for a sensational return to footbal management with the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

The former Real Madrid and Wales manager is part of a three-man shortlist retained by football authorities in Cameroon alongside Frenchmen Alain Giresse and Raymond Domenech, credible sources have said.

Over 100 candidates applied for the vacant managerial position at the head of Cameroon’s national team but authorities have whittled down the list to three after conducting interviews with several candidates two weeks ago in France.

Toshack, 69, is very much in the frame after impressing in the interview and is said to have the backing of former Indomitable Lions captain Samuel Eto’o whom he gave a debut at Real Madrid at the age of 19.

The Welshman also brought Geremi Njitap at the Bernabeu and had Jacques Songo’o under his tutelage at Deportivo La Coruna with both players said to have thrown their weight behind him due the prospect of attacking football which he is could offer.

In John Toshack, Cameroon could be hiring a man who spent six years in charge bringing up the current crop of players amongst them Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey.

His only experience on the African continent came with Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca where he led the team to a league title before carrying them to the semi final of the African Champions League where they lost to Zamalek of Egypt before he quit the club.

Cameroon FA authorities denied to comment on their search for a new coach but admitted at a press conference last week of holding talks with potential candidates.

Cameroon hosts the Africa Cup of Nations just under a year but the defending champions are are still looking for a coach to guiding four months after Hugo Broos left at the end of his contract.