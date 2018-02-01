Former Russian governor gets eight-year jail term for graft

A Moscow court on Thursday sentenced the former governor of Russia’s central Kirov region to eight years in jail for taking bribes of 400,000 euros.

Nikita Belykh was “guilty of receiving huge bribes and sentenced to eight years of rigorous imprisonment”, the official TASS news agency cited judge Tatiana Vassiuchenko as saying.

He was also fined 48 million rubles (686,000 euros).

Belykh was accused of taking 400,000 euros ($500,000) in bribes to turn a blind eye to dubious investment projects in the region.

He was caught red-handed in a Moscow restaurant taking a bribe, according to prosecutors.

Corruption is endemic in Russia and is considered as slowing down economic growth.