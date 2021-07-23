Former Rwanda national team goalkeeper bids farewell in a heartwarming message

The former goalkeeper of Rwanda National football team, Olivier Kwizera who has been handed recently a 1-year suspended sentence over drug abuse has decidedto retire from football career, Sports sources confirmed Thursday.Former Rayon Sports and National Team Amavubi goalkeeper said:“My contract with Rayon Sports has expired and I don’t want to continue anywhere else.”

The 27-year-old will be out of contract at the end of the season and has thought it wise parting ways.

Earlier this month, Kwizera along with his 7 co-accused were found guilty for consuming marijuana in Kimisagara suburb- one of the settlements in Kigali city commonly associated with drug abuse.

After analyzing evidence and charges levied on the suspects, the Kicukiro Primary Court convicted all the suspects to a one year suspended jail sentence.

In September 2017, Kwizera became the first Rwandan goalkeeper to play in the South Africa Premier League after signing a two-year contract with Free State Stars FC.

Kwizera, whose career started with military side APR FC youth team before joining Bugesera FC’s two years ago, becomes the first Rwandan to sign a permanent contract with a South African first division club.