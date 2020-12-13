Former Rwandan FM appointed Commonwealth special envoy for Health, Education

Former Rwandan minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Dr Richard Sezibera was named as Commonwealth special envoy for Health and Education to fast track the Sustainable Development Goals in the two key sectors of life, an official source revealed SundayA statement issued by the Commonwealth Secretariat said that as part of his new assignment, Dr Sezibera will especially focus on the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) relating to health and well-being (SDG3) and quality education (SDG4).

Dr Sezibera has previously occupied various functions in the Rwandan Government as Former Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, once Minister of Health and Secretary-General of the East African Community(EAC).

On this appointment, Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland shared her confidence and trust in the team.

“I am deeply honoured that these Special Envoys and Champions of such exceptional talent, quality and experience have generously agreed to help us promote the values and principles of the Commonwealth so that we can better deliver the Sustainable Development Goals and assist the 2.5 billion people in the Commonwealth in need of our support,” she said.

Born in Kigali in 1964, Dr Sezibera was educated in Burundi and Uganda, graduating in human medicine and surgery from Ugandan Makerere University in 1989.

In 1995, after the stop of the Genocide against Tutsis by the former rebel group and currentl ruling Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF), Dr Sezibera became a Member of Parliament.