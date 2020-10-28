International › APA

Former Rwandan prosecutor general arrested over document forgery

Published on 28.10.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

The Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB)have arrested Jean Bosco Mutangana, the former prosecutor general, over allegedly using forged documents.The Spokesperson of RIB, Dr Thierry  Murangira,said that the suspect was arrested  late Monday adding that  investigations are still ongoing, before sending the case file to  prosecution.

Mutangana worked as a prosecutor for about 20 years.  Previously, he had worked as the head of the Genocide Fugitives  Tracking Unit and as spokesperson for prosecution among other duties.

He  was until recently serving in private practice as an advocate, after  his admission to Rwanda Bar Association in July as a Senior Counsel.

The  arrest comes after Rwandan Cabinet  Chaired by President Paul Kagame in  November last year replaced the country’s Prosecutor General Jean Bosco  Mutangana.

Mutangana, appointed in December 2016, has not been given any other appointment for now.

One  of the most serious is accusations he was at the forefront of a  complicated scheme to frustrate a legal battle in which the Pentecostal  Church of Rwanda (ADEPR) lost Rwf 3.3billion ($3.4 million USD).

Prosecutor  General Jean Bosco Mutangana and his deputy Agnes Mukagashugi, at  different times appointed prosecutors for the case, only to withdraw  them just before the case was scheduled to reopen.

As a result,  the new prosecutor found they are unable to deal with the huge case.  Then the case waited for months. The constant changes of prosecutors is  what caused the collapse of the original trial leading to the acquittal  of the 10 key suspects.

