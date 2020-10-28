Former Rwandan prosecutor general arrested over document forgery

The Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB)have arrested Jean Bosco Mutangana, the former prosecutor general, over allegedly using forged documents.The Spokesperson of RIB, Dr Thierry Murangira,said that the suspect was arrested late Monday adding that investigations are still ongoing, before sending the case file to prosecution.

Mutangana worked as a prosecutor for about 20 years. Previously, he had worked as the head of the Genocide Fugitives Tracking Unit and as spokesperson for prosecution among other duties.

He was until recently serving in private practice as an advocate, after his admission to Rwanda Bar Association in July as a Senior Counsel.

The arrest comes after Rwandan Cabinet Chaired by President Paul Kagame in November last year replaced the country’s Prosecutor General Jean Bosco Mutangana.

Mutangana, appointed in December 2016, has not been given any other appointment for now.

One of the most serious is accusations he was at the forefront of a complicated scheme to frustrate a legal battle in which the Pentecostal Church of Rwanda (ADEPR) lost Rwf 3.3billion ($3.4 million USD).

Prosecutor General Jean Bosco Mutangana and his deputy Agnes Mukagashugi, at different times appointed prosecutors for the case, only to withdraw them just before the case was scheduled to reopen.

As a result, the new prosecutor found they are unable to deal with the huge case. Then the case waited for months. The constant changes of prosecutors is what caused the collapse of the original trial leading to the acquittal of the 10 key suspects.