Former Rwandan state minister asks judges to reduce sentence

The former Rwandan state minister in charge of culture Edouard Bamporiki facing graft charge on Monday asked the court to reduce a 4-year jail term that has been handed to him in September saying the prosecution failed to explain how he was involved in abusing of authority.In September this year, the intermediate court of Nyarugenge in Kigali city sentenced Bamporiki to 4-year jail terms after he was convicted of two counts of fraudulent acquisition of another person’s property and abusing the authority given to him by the law.

Previously, the prosecution had sought a 20-year sentence and a fine of 60 million Rwandan Francs ($ 60,000 USD), but the defense team had asked for a suspended sentence on grounds that his client had pleaded guilty and had been cooperative throughout the trial.

One member of the defense team, Jean-Baptiste Habyarimana told the court Monday that that their appeal was based on three things which is requesting the withdraw of the charge of abusing authority given to him by the law, reduction of $ 60,000 USD fine and getting a suspended sentence for the charge of fraudulent acquisition of another person’s property.

According to the defense team, the above fine is not justifiable based on the nature of the crimes as well as what the law provides, the fine should have been reduced by half instead.

Bamporiki was suspended from the cabinet on May 5 and placed under house arrest following allegations of his alleged involvement in corruption.

Apart from his political career, Bamporiki is a filmmaker. “Long Coat” is one of his most famous films. It is the true story of a survivor of the 1994 genocide which focuses on leaving one’s past behind.