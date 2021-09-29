International › APA

Happening now

Former S/African minister implicated in Covid-19 corruption scandal

Published on 29.09.2021 at 14h21 by APA News

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday released a Special Investigating Unit report into a US$11-million Covid-19 communication scandal whose findings have revealed that former health minister Zweli Mkhize and his associates corruptly awarded the contract to Digital Vibes last year.The 114-page report detailed how the multimillion-dollar communications contract was unlawfully awarded with the tender process having reportedly been set up to favour Digital Vibes, a firm owned by Tahera Mather, Naadhira Mitha and Radha Hariram, to provide a communications campaign during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Ministry of Health officials, including former director-general Anban Pillay and Precious Matsoso, were named in the report which showed that service fees for Covid-19 communications were highly inflated. Pillay and Matsoso were members of the Technical Evaluation Committee at the ministry.

According to the report, the contract was given to Digital Vibes despite a cabinet memorandum instructing the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) to drive the Ministry of Health Covid-19 media campaign.

The report chided Mkhize for approving the appointment of Digital Vibes to drive Covid-19 awareness campaigns despite a National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure decision to task GCIS to drive the campaigns.

“In fact, it can be argued that the minister deliberately ignored a Cabinet decision on the matter,” the report said, adding that he misled the president when the matter first came up that he had no knowledge of it.

The report stated that Mkhize benefitted from repairs done at his home by Digital Vibes. 

His son also allegedly received US$21,000 from Digital Vibes, plus US$11,000 paid towards the purchase of a luxurious vehicle for him.

The report found Digital Vibes and its owners guilty of fraud for allegedly paying gratifications and failing to declare and pay company tax and Value Added Tax to the South African Revenue Service.

Ministry of Health director-general Sandile Buthelezi was recently placed on precautionary suspension regarding the matter.

Ramaphosa placed Mkhize on leave in June, and the report recommended prosecutions of a host of other officials for their role in the scandal.

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top