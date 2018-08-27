Former Sierra Leone Immigration chief declared wanted

The Sierra Leone Police has issued an arrest warrant for the country’s former Immigration chief facing possible charges of corruption.Mr Alpha Kholifa Koroma, who served under former President Ernest Bai Koroma, is accused of illegally issuing service and diplomatic passports during his tenue in office. He was declared wanted by the Anti-Corruption Commission.

A memo from the office of the Inspector General of Police, seen by APA on Monday, reveals that Mr Koroma allegedly issued the passports to people who did not qualify to poses them.

The memo which was addressed to all directors, departments and regional commanders of the police force, ordered for the immediate arrest and detention of the former official at the Police Criminal

Investigations Department.

Mr Koroma is the latest former official to have fallen in the net of the ACC as part of new President Julius Maada Bio’s ongoing fight against graft.

Last week five other people, including former Vice President Victor Bockarie Foh and a former Mines Minister were arraigned in the High Court of Freetown for the first time after their indictment last month on charges of misappropriation of of public funds.

About a dozen other people face various other charges relating to various suspected corruption offenses throughout President Koroma’s 10-year rule.