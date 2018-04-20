Former Sierra Leonean Vice President retires from politics

A former Vice President of Sierra Leone, Mr. Victor Bockarie Foh, has announced his retirement from active politics.In a letter dated April 19 and addressed to the Secretary General of the opposition All People’s Congress (APC), Mr. Foh, said he wanted to help develop his country as a private citizen.

“As a retired Vice President, I shall continue to work in the national interest,” he said.

Foh is one of few Sierra Leonean politicians, who have served since independence under first President Siaka Steven. He served as Secretary General of the APC between 2007 and 2017.

He was controversially appointed Vice President in 2015, when former President Ernest Bai Koroma sacked his Vice President Samuel Sam-Sumana.

Mr. Foh said he would be a statesman and would be willing to offer advice to the current government and anyone in the interest of the nation.

But his resignation is sure to fuel speculations on disagreement within the APC. Shortly before he announced his retirement, the former VP had criticized his party’s decision to challenge the March 31 presidential election outcome in court.

The candidate of the APC, Dr. Samura Kamara, who lost the election, the party’s Secretary General, Ousman Yansaneh, are believed to be behind the case, which is before the Supreme Court.

Mr. Foh said he was not party to the court case, which he felt was a move against the will of God.

But critics, however, say that the former VP is simply trying to ensure he receives his pension, given that his appointment to the office has been described as unconstitutional by members of the current government.