Former top Rwandan diplomat accused of rape summoned by court in US

Published on 04.03.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

The Supreme Court of the State of New York has put out a public notice summoning the former Rwandan diplomat and Permanent Representative of Rwanda to the United Nations in New York City after the accused failed to respond to the summon, local media reported Wednesday in Kigali.Gasana was relieved of his duties in 2016.The  summons, dated June 14, 2019 reads in part: “You are hereby summoned to  answer the complaint in this action and to serve a copy of your answer,  or, if the complaint is not served with this summons, to serve a notice  of appearance, on the plaintiff’s attorney within 20 days after the  service of this summons, exclusive of the day of service (or within 30  days after the service is complete if this summons is not personally  delivered to you within the state of New York);

The summons adds  that; “And in case of your failure to appear or answer, judgment will be  taken against you by default for the relief demanded in the complaint.”

According  to the Legal Notice that was signed by the plaintif’fs lawyer, Steven  Cash, the suspect cannot be traced and his whereabouts are yet to be  known.

His unavailability prompted the publication of the Summon in media both in Rwanda and the US.

According  to reports, the woman aged 21 at the time said she was working as a  summer intern for the UN when the alleged rape took place.

The case was filed at the trial-level court of general jurisdiction in the New York State.

While  Gasana was fired from his UN posting in August 2016, US media reported  that the he was granted permanent US residency in 2018.

And, in March 2019, the suspect met Uganda’s President Yoweri Kaguta in Uganda, it said.

Rwanda  and Uganda have been embroiled in an ongoing diplomatic row that has  seen both countries  accuses each other of espionage, political killings  and attacking trade.

