Former Trump adviser Stone arrested on indictment by Mueller

Published on 25.01.2019 at 13h54 by AFP

Roger Stone, a former adviser to US President Donald Trump, was arrested Friday under an indictment issued by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Stone was charged with seven counts, including obstruction of an official proceeding, making false statements and witness tampering, according to the office of Mueller, who is conducting the Russia investigation.

It was the first move in months by the special prosecutor probing Russian collusion in the 2016 US election and whether Trump and his people tried to obstruct justice.

FBI agents arrived at Stone’s home in Fort Lauderdade, Florida early Friday to take him into custody, CNN said.

One agent pounded on the door and said, “FBI. Open the door,” CNN said.

Stone was to appear in court in Florida on Friday morning.