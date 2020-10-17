International › APA

Former Zambian leader diagnosed with colon cancer

Published on 17.10.2020 at 15h21 by APA News

Former Zambian president Rupiah Banda has been diagnosed with colon cancer, his office announced on Saturday.In a statement, the office said Banda has been receiving treatment for months.

“The Office of the fourth Republican President wishes to inform the nation that Mr Rupiah Banda has disclosed that he has been diagnosed with cancer of the colon.”

It added that although Banda considered his health to be a private and personal matter he felt that Zambians had a right to know.

Banda ruled Zambia between 2008 and 2011. He took over from President Levy Mwanawasa who died in August 2008 and subsequently won a snap presidential poll held two months later.

He was succeeded by Michael Sata following a defeat in polls held in September 2011.

