Former Zimbabwe minister dies on way from India

Former Zimbabwean home affairs minister Dumiso Dabengwa died on Thursday while on his way from India where he was receiving medical treatment.Dabengwa, 79, died in Kenya on his way to Zimbabwe from India where he had been rushed for medical treatment. He is reported to have been suffering from a liver disease.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa conveyed his message of condolence to the Dabengwa family following the death of liberation war icon.

“I had huge respect for Dumiso and his contribution to Zimbabwe: As a liberation fighter, a long standing Minister of Home Affairs & as a man. My deepest condolences are with his friends and family at this sad time,” Mnangagwa said in a Twitter post.

Dabengwa served as a cabinet minister under former president Robert Mugabe since the late 1980s before falling out with the ruling ZANU PF and forming his own party in the mid-2000s.

He was leader of ZAPU party at the time of his death.